Firefighters get ready for more Friday strikes

Almost 2000 professional firefighters and support staff around New Zealand are getting ready to continue their month-long series of weekly one-hour strikes.

The New Zealand Professional Firefighters Union has a range of demands, including better pay, increased staffing levels, better firefighting equipment, and improved mental health support.

National Vice President Joe Stanley says they've been negotiating with Fire and Emergency NZ for the last 18 months in an attempt to reach a deal.

"We want more firefighters. We want to be paid well so that we can recruit good firefighters, attract good firefighters to the organisation. And we don't want to work 100 hours a week," he said.

But the two sides have been unable to come together, with negotiations at a stalemate.

"We don't feel that Fire and Emergency is listening to us and we're at the end of our tether."

FENZ had 22 callouts during last Friday's initial hour-long strike, with crews unable to attend five incidents.

Further strikes are currently scheduled for the first two Fridays in September.

- By Geoff Sloan

- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air