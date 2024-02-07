First festival in a decade attracts crowd of hundreds

About 500 people enjoyed the food, fun and music at the first Little River Music Festival in a decade over the weekend.

“We had a fantastic time,” said event organiser Todd Tulk.

The festival was held in part as a fundraiser for the renovation of the Little River community shed.

It was a family affair at a beautiful location on Tracy and Peter Wright’s farm, said Tulk.

“The bands were amazing and are all keen to come again next year.”

Former lead singer of The Exponents, Jordan Luck, headlined the festival with his band.

“All the bands built up to the last hour and a half of the Jordan Luck Band. (It) was a day well spent. The place erupted. It was so fulfilling to see everyone so happy and having fun.”

Christchurch-based alternative pop-rock band Patients opened the concert followed by Little River quartet, the Western Valley Road Band.

Up next was The Late Starters, best described as “new Kiwi, old school music”.

Then Christchurch music legend Al Park performed followed by Adam Hattaway and the Haunters, an alternative rock n’ roll band.

“A big thank you to all our sponsors, the volunteers and especially to all the amazing bands putting their time and talent up for free for such an amazing cause,” said Tulk.

Plans are already in the works for next year’s festival.