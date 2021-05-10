First flight from Sydney to NZ lands in Christchurch after travel bubble resumed

Jonathan and Carol Penfold hug their daughter Alice at Christchurch Airport. Photo: George Heard

The first flight from Sydney since a temporary pause on the travel bubble was announced last week has arrived in New Zealand.

The bubble was paused after two community Covid cases were found in New South Wales. But it has since been lifted and the first flight to the country landed in Christchurch about 1.30pm on Monday.

Parents Carol and Jonathan Penfold were at the airport to pick up their daughter Alice Penfold, who had just landed on the flight from Sydney.

The first flight from Sydney to New Zealand since the travel bubble was paused landed in Christchurch on Monday. Photo: George Heard

Alice said she had been away for 18 months and had tried to fly to New Zealand four times before the successful flight on Monday.

"It is very good to be back," she said.

"I plan on seeing my family. I'm staying here for a week."

With flights resuming, the Ministry of Health is asking anyone who was at a location of interest in Sydney at the times specified to follow NSW health advice regarding isolation and testing.

The temporary pause on flights from New South Wales late last week was lifted just before midnight after authorities on both sides of the Tasman ruled there was no significant health risk to New Zealand.

"Public health officials have assessed that the situation in Sydney - following two community cases reported earlier in the week - is contained and there is no evidence to suggest widespread, undetected community transmission."