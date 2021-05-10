Monday, 10 May 2021

First flight from Sydney to NZ lands in Christchurch after travel bubble resumed

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    Jonathan and Carol Penfold hug their daughter Alice at Christchurch Airport. Photo: George Heard
    Jonathan and Carol Penfold hug their daughter Alice at Christchurch Airport. Photo: George Heard
    The first flight from Sydney since a temporary pause on the travel bubble was announced last week has arrived in New Zealand.

    The bubble was paused after two community Covid cases were found in New South Wales. But it has since been lifted and the first flight to the country landed in Christchurch about 1.30pm on Monday.

    Parents Carol and Jonathan Penfold were at the airport to pick up their daughter Alice Penfold, who had just landed on the flight from Sydney.

    The first flight from Sydney to New Zealand since the travel bubble was paused landed in...
    The first flight from Sydney to New Zealand since the travel bubble was paused landed in Christchurch on Monday. Photo: George Heard
    Alice said she had been away for 18 months and had tried to fly to New Zealand four times before the successful flight on Monday.

    "It is very good to be back," she said.

    "I plan on seeing my family. I'm staying here for a week."

    With flights resuming, the Ministry of Health is asking anyone who was at a location of interest in Sydney at the times specified to follow NSW health advice regarding isolation and testing.

    The temporary pause on flights from New South Wales late last week was lifted just before midnight after authorities on both sides of the Tasman ruled there was no significant health risk to New Zealand.

    "Public health officials have assessed that the situation in Sydney - following two community cases reported earlier in the week - is contained and there is no evidence to suggest widespread, undetected community transmission."

    NZ Herald

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter