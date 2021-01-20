Wednesday, 20 January 2021

Five injured after nitric acid chemical spill in Christchurch

    Lunns Rd has been cordoned off after a nitric acid spill on Wednesday. Photo: Tim Cronshaw
    Five people have been injured after a chemical spill in Christchurch.

    Emergency services were called to the incident just off Lunns Rd in Middleton, shortly after 12.30pm on Wednesday.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said four firetrucks and a hazmat unit attended.

    The spokesman said more than a thousand litres of nitric acid had been spilled.

    A St John spokesman said five people suffered moderate injuries from smoke inhalation but none required hospital treatment.

    Nitric acid is a corrosive acid capable of causing severe chemical burns.

    If inhaled, health risks include corrosion of mucous membranes, delayed pulmonary edema, and even death.

    The fenz spokesman said motorists should avoid the area and police are assisting with traffic control.

    The premises is believed to be Owens Transport yard but branch manager Nick Max declined to comment when contacted by the Herald.

