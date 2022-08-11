Five mayoral contenders confirmed

Phil Mauger and David Meates. Photos: Supplied

The mayoral race continues to take shape, with five contenders confirmed as Lianne Dalziel’s potential successor ahead of nominations for the local government elections closing at noon on Friday.

High-profile independent candidate and outgoing first-term Burwood Ward city councillor Phil Mauger has so far been joined by pastor Carl Bromley (Independent – I Hear I Care), Stephen Jelly (Stop The Stadium), Tubby Hansen (Economic Euthenics) and Peter Wakeman (Independent).

Former Canterbury District Health Board chief executive David Meates launched his campaign as Mauger’s leading challenger in late June, but had not officially joined the race by noon yesterday.

When Dalziel was elected for her third and final term in 2019 there were 12 other mayoral candidates, including Wakeman and Hansen.

Hansen has stood in every triennial election since 1971. Wakeman has previously stood in 1998, 2007, 2010 and 2013.

The Wizard of NZ has also indictaed he will join the race. At 11am today, all 16 council wards had official nominations.