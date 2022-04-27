Five more deaths in Canterbury as Omicron wave continues to hit South Island

File image: Getty

Five more Covid-19 related deaths have been reported in Canterbury and the region has 1718 new community cases today.

The Ministry of Health reported 9830 new community cases across New Zealand on Wednesday and a further 23 people have died with the virus. South Canterbury recorded 222 new community cases and one death.

The other deaths reported today include two people from the Auckland region, four from Bay of Plenty, three from Waikato, two from Taranaki, two from MidCentral, two from Hawke's Bay, one from Hutt Valley, and one from Capital and Coast.

Of the 23 deaths, one was a person in their 40s, two were in their 60s, seven in their 70s, seven in their 80s, and six were over 90. Seven were women and 16 were men.

The increase in deaths follows a similar pattern often seen after weekends or public holidays, the ministry said in a statement.

It takes the total number of publicly reported deaths of people with the virus to 710 and the seven-day rolling average of reported deaths is 14.

Meanwhile, there are 473 people with Covid-19 in New Zealand hospitals, including 54 in Canterbury DHB hospitals and two in South Canterbury.

The average age of people in hospital is 60 and there are 17 cases in ICU or HDU.

The cases in hospital are in Northland: 39; Waitemata: 71; Counties Manukau: 65; Auckland: 96; Waikato: 28; Bay of Plenty: 18; Lakes: 3; Tairāwhiti: 1; Hawke’s Bay: 11; Taranaki: 7; Whanganui: 3; MidCentral: 7; Wairarapa: 3; Hutt Valley: 14; Capital and Coast: 13; Nelson Marlborough: 8; Canterbury: 54; South Canterbury: 2; West Coast: 0; and Southern: 30.

The locations of today's new community cases are Northland (295), Auckland (2,442), Waikato (647), Bay of Plenty (335), Lakes (203), Hawke’s Bay (337), MidCentral (349), Whanganui (126), Taranaki (264), Tairāwhiti (110), Wairarapa (118), Capital and Coast (628), Hutt Valley (290), Nelson Marlborough (350), Canterbury (1,718), South Canterbury (222), Southern (1,281), and West Coast (109). The location of six new cases is unknown.

There were 74 new cases reported at the border today. The number of active community cases in New Zealand now stands at 55,169.

The South Island is bearing the brunt of the Omicron outbreak as cases continue to rise while they fall elsewhere around the country.

In Canterbury, there were 1099 new cases on Tuesday, up from 1013 on Monday and 978 on Sunday, but well below today's 1718.

The three places with the highest seven-day average of cases per 100,000 people are South Canterbury (2179), West Coast (2038) and Canterbury (1671).

The rest of the country has an average of 1049 cases per 100,000 people.

Canterbury DHB chief executive Peter Bramley said cases have mostly stabilised in the region but they anticipate ongoing "peaks and troughs".

"We could see another spike in case numbers this week after a second consecutive long weekend.

"We're all adjusting to living with Covid-19 and will surely see the effects of more long weekends, school returning and school holidays, an increase in overseas visitors, as well as major events and festivals in the coming months."

It is a similar story elsewhere around the South Island with cases remaining steady or rising in the Southern, South Canterbury and Nelson Marlborough DHBs as well.