Monday, 20 June 2022

Five people injured in Hornby crash

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    The crash on Main South Rd at the intersection with Goulding Ave. Photo: Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency
    Five people were injured following a crash in Hornby this afternoon.

    Emergency services were called to the crash involving several vehicles at the State Highway 1 Main South Rd/Goulding Ave intersection about 2.10pm on Monday, a police spokesperson said.

    A St John spokesperson said ambulance staff treated five patients with moderate injuries. Three of them were transported to Christchurch Hospital.

    SH1 was initially down to one lane after the crash but all lanes had been restored by 3.30pm, a Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency spokesperson said.

