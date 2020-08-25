Fleeing driver involved in Grand Theft Auto-like incident

Police are searching for a Mazda 6 wagon involved in a pursuit on Monday afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said officers tried to stop a vehicle near the BP in Rolleston about 2.55pm on Monday.

But the driver took off along Main South Rd. Officers did not pursue the vehicle due to the manner in which it was being driven.

The fleeing driver then turned onto Two Chain Rd, and allegedly crashed into another vehicle.

No-one was hurt in the incident.

However, when a member of the public tried to help the driver, they then allegedly took the good Samaritan's vehicle.

The vehicle was later found on Jones Rd, and the driver got into a brief altercation with members of the public. They then allegedly stole another car and fled the scene.

Police have not been able to find the third car and are asking for anyone who saw a green Mazda 6 wagon, registration BPH214, after 3.15pm on Monday to phone 105, quoting file number 200824/1937.