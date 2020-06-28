Flooding damage to new Christchurch hospital building

The new Acute Services Building at Christchurch Hospital. Photo: RNZ

Experts are checking for mould growth after a flood inside Christchurch's new, and so far unopened, $500 million hospital building.

Four levels of walls and ceilings in one of two towers were damaged this month when a faulty valve flooded the Acute Services Hagley building.

The wallboards and ceiling tiles have been taken off to dry it out and allow a full inspection.

The Ministry Health said it is still considering if this will push back the handover to the district health board, meant to take place in August.

The ministry said Covid-19 also had an impact on progress due to the need for workers to practise physical distancing during the lockdown.

It expects any delays to be weeks, not months, it said.