Fluoridating Christchurch water supply 'costly and complex' - city council

File photo: Newsline

Adding fluoride to Christchurch’s drinking water supply would be complex and expensive with initial estimates showing it could cost more than $60 million.

The costs are detailed in a new Christchurch City Council report outlining the implications of the Health (Fluoridation of Drinking Water) Amendment Act that came into force on December 13, 2021.

It shows the additional operating costs off fluoridated water are expected to exceed $2.5 million annually, while estimates put the capital outlay costs at more than $60 million.

The new Act gives director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield power to direct local authorities to add fluoride or not to add it to public drinking water supplies.

Christchurch does not currently add fluoride to its drinking water. The natural occurring level of fluoride in the city’s drinking water supply are relatively low at less than 0.1 milligrams per litre.

Currently 2.3 million people in New Zealand have access to fluoridated drinking water.

Associate Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall says more than 60 years of international and local research show children and adults living in areas with water fluoridation experience significantly lower rates of tooth decay than those living in non-fluoridated areas.

The Ministry of Health has signalled it will start issuing local authorities with directions to fluoridate from mid-2022, but said a staged approach may align with the water reform programme.

It has already requested information from Christchurch City Council on the costs and timeframes for adding fluoride to community water supplies that serve more than 500 people.

Council’s three waters infrastructure and environment committee will get a report next week summarising the information provided by city council staff and external advisors to the ministry.

Council staff say fluoride would need to be added to 49 high-pressure water supply pump stations in the city as well as at the Akaroa water treatment plant.

The city's 2021-31 Long Term Plan does not provide for fluoridation of the drinking water supplies.

The report advises a minimum of 44 months would be needed to implement fluoridation due to the complex scale of the work and also because the upgrades cannot happen simultaneously at all the pump stations.

It notes there is already a significant Three Waters capital programme and the council does not have the resources to add fluoridation on top of the other work it is committed to without slowing down other high-priority projects.

"The implementation of fluoridation in Christchurch will be extremely complex and costly," the report states.

"A considerable amount of funding would need to be secured in order to add fluoride to the Christchurch drinking water."