Fog delays flights into Christchurch

The fog will clear later this morning. File photo. Photo: RNZ / Jordan Bond

Four flights bound for Christchurch this morning have been delayed due to fog, Air New Zealand says.

The flights delayed on Wednesday morning are from Nelson, Invercargill, Napier and New Plymouth.

In a statement, Air New Zealand said staff were monitoring the conditions, which were expected to clear later this morning.

Meanwhile, three of its flights from Christchurch to Hokitika, Dunedin and Nelson were also delayed.