Foreign fishermen to be released from managed isolation from Tuesday

Photo: NZH

The international fishermen staying in Christchurch are considered a "low risk" for Covid-19 and will be let out of their managed isolation facility from tomorrow.

The Ministry of Health made the announcement today as well as one more confirmed Covid-19 case within the group.

It brings the total number of positive fishermen to 31.

"All those who meet our low-risk indicators, which include those who have recovered or have returned consistently negative test results throughout their stay, will be eligible to leave managed isolation from tomorrow," a ministry spokesperson said.

They will only release them when the testing criteria has been met.

"Some individuals in this group have now been tested as many as four times.

"We want to thank them for their commitment to New Zealand's testing processes and for contributing to good health outcomes for them and their colleagues."

It follows the discovery a fortnight ago that eleven of the fishermen had returned positive results for Covid-19.

They are among 440 fishers from Russia and the Ukraine, 270 of whom are due to go out on three Independent Fisheries boats this month.

The international seamen are staying at the Sudima Hotel in Christchurch. Photo: Kurt Bayer / NZH

The other three cases include:

One case arrived on October 19 from Milan via Singapore and tested positive to routine testing at around day 12. The person is now in the Auckland quarantine facility.

One case arrived on October 28 from London via Singapore and tested positive to routine testing at around day 3. The person is now in the Auckland quarantine facility.

One case was detected in managed isolation in Auckland, after being given permission to join a family member recently arrived from overseas. The family member has previously been recorded in our positive case totals. Today's case will be recorded as an import-related case.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand is 81 - the total number of confirmed cases is now 1607.

Yesterday, the ministry's laboratories completed 3,046 tests for Covid-19, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 1,104,113.