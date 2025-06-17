Forestry company cleared to appeal exclusion from Port Hills fire claims

The Port Hills fires in 2017. Photo: File image

A forestry firm previously removed from the company registry has been cleared to appeal its exclusion from an insurance settlement for the Port Hills fires in Christchurch.

IAG filed for damages in the High Court against lines company Orion and Christchurch Adventure Park, on behalf of a dozen property owners.

One of the owners - Scott Forestry - was dismissed as a claimant, because it wasn't a registered company when proceedings were filed.

The fires that broke out in February 2017 scorched more than 2000ha, destroying nine homes and significantly damaging a further two properties.

Court documents showed the company ceased trading in November 2020 and was removed from the companies register in November 2022 after failing to file annual returns.

During a teleconference in the High Court proceedings in December 2023, Orion made an oral application to "strike out" Scott Forestry as a party to the proceedings.

A week later, the judge granted the application, arguing that the company "technically has never been a party to the proceeding".

"Because it was not on the register when this proceeding was filed, but there having [been] a failure to take reasonable steps to restore the company to the Register, it is now… formally struck out."

The company was reinstated in April 2024.

In its submission, Scott Forestry argued it "was always party to the proceedings for the purposes of bringing a claim".

After an April hearing, Justice Palmer has ruled the company can appeal its exclusion from the suit.