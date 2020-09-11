Friday, 11 September 2020

Former quake recovery staff facing fraud charges named

    Photo: RNZ
    Two former employees of the Canterbury Earthquake Recovery Authority facing fraud charges can now be named.

    Simon Nikoloff and Gerard Gallagher, were charged with corrupt use of official information in August last year, following an investigation by the Serious Fraud Office.

    It came after a 2017 report by the State Services Commission, alleging that the two had a clear conflict of interest when arranging property deals through their own company.

    Nikoloff and Gallagher appeared at the High Court in Christchurch this morning, and deny any wrongdoing.

    They are set to reappear in court next month.

    RNZ
