Former soldier's Anzac tribute shines over Pages Rd

Chris Solly in front of his painting on the Chorus cabinet. Photo: Newsline

A colourful tribute to New Zealand and Australian soldiers has caught the eye of Christchurch road users.

Former soldier Chris Solly has been painting an Anzac tribute on the Pages Rd Chorus cabinet in Wainoni.

The metal cabinet, which houses connection points for the copper and fibre networks, is near the Christchurch Memorial RSA social housing units.

Solly's design features a scene from the Battle of The Somme and was chosen by Christchurch City Council's graffiti team through the Chorus cabinet art initiative.

City council graffiti projects co-ordinator Mel Hillier said 10 winning designs were selected from 54 applications.

"Each one has its own unique story, and placement of painting has been thought about to showcase the design," Hillier said.

"We have placed each design on a cabinet location that will best show off the design’s uniqueness."

Hillier many of the cabinets are in areas targeted by tagging and graffiti.

Said Solly: "My design commemorates New Zealanders and Australians who served and died in all wars, conflict, and peace-keeping operations and the contributions and suffering of all those who have served.

"As an ex-serviceman, this work has deep meaning for me."

Solly, who was a member of the 2nd/1st Battalion, served overseas, including with the United Nations in Bosnia in the 1990s.

His cabinet design includes The Ode of Remembrance - the fourth stanza from Laurence Binyon's famous poem For the Fallen which pays tribute to the casualties of war - in both english and te reo Māori.