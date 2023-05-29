Founding member of waka ama club dies paddling

A police spokesperson confirmed Maria Grace Hema died after suffering a medical event while paddling a waka on Sunday morning. Photo / George Heard

A woman who died suddenly while paddling a waka in Lyttelton was a founding member of Te Waka Pounamu Outrigger Canoe Club and embraced life with an “incredible zest”.

She was Maria Grace Hema, 47.

A police spokesperson confirmed she died after suffering a medical event while paddling a waka on Sunday morning.

Club president Craig Pauling posted on Facebook “with great sadness” after Hema’s sudden death.

“Maria and her whanau are a significant part of our club and community, and this has come as an incredible shock to us all.

“We are working with the whānau to support them at this time.”

Ata Webster also posted on Facebook paying tribute to the death of “our dear sister”.

“It is an immeasurable loss that has left our whānau shattered and in deep pain.

“Maria embraced life with an incredible zest, radiating happiness and putting her best into everything she did.”

The tribute said she was a wife, mother, sister, and auntie to more than 11 nieces and nephews.

“Words cannot express the heavy sorrow and grief that has engulfed our whānau as we struggle to come to terms with our loss.”