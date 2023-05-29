Founding member of waka ama club dies paddling

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
She was Maria Grace Hema, 47.
A police spokesperson confirmed she died after suffering a medical event while paddling a waka on Sunday morning.
Club president Craig Pauling posted on Facebook “with great sadness” after Hema’s sudden death.
“Maria and her whanau are a significant part of our club and community, and this has come as an incredible shock to us all.
“We are working with the whānau to support them at this time.”
“It is an immeasurable loss that has left our whānau shattered and in deep pain.
“Maria embraced life with an incredible zest, radiating happiness and putting her best into everything she did.”
The tribute said she was a wife, mother, sister, and auntie to more than 11 nieces and nephews.
“Words cannot express the heavy sorrow and grief that has engulfed our whānau as we struggle to come to terms with our loss.”