Four crashes in South Island: Car goes over bank on Port Hills

Photo: File

A car went over the edge of a bank on the Port Hills this morning, coming to a rest 200m down the slope.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Summit Rd at 3.45am on Friday.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said two engines from the Woolston and Christchurch stations attended the crash.

The person was not seriously injured and the incident has been referred to police, the spokeswoman said.

Meanwhile, emergency services responded to three other crashes in the South Island this morning.

A person has been freed after a crash on Dunedin's Southern Motorway.

Emergency services were called to the crash near Fairfield at 7.45am.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said a car and truck collided.

An Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency spokeswoman said SH1 near Fairfield, after the Old Brighton Rd off-ramp, was down to one lane at 9am.

One person was trapped but has now been freed.

Emergency services were also called to the crash on the Mossburn-Lumsden Highway at 8.05am.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said the person was not trapped.

A St John spokesman said they treated one person with minor injuries at the scene.

Two people have been injured after a crash in Gore.

Emergency services were called to the crash on SH1 near Charlton St at 7.40am.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said two vehicles were involved in the crash.

She said one person was trapped and they were working to extricate them at about 8am.

The St John spokesman said one person suffered serious injuries and another moderate injuries.

A helicopter has been sent to the scene, he said.