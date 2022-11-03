Four injured in crash involving fuel tanker and van

The crash on Milton Rd this morning. Photo: Dylan Walker

Four people were injured in a crash involving a fuel tanker and a van in Sydenham this morning.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Milton St near the intersection with Strickland St about 7.25am on Thursday.

Police and St John ambulance attended the scene and traffic management was in place.

Two people sustained minor injuries and two others were moderately injured.

-By Dylan Walker