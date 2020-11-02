Four injured, one critical after crash in Lyttelton

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Emergency services were called to the crash on Park Tce about 10.15am on Monday.
A St John ambulance spokesman said one person is in a critical condition, while another was moderately injured and two others received minor injuries.
The person in a critical condition has been taken to Christchurch Hospital, he said.
A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said a person had to be extricated from one of the vehicles after being trapped.
Fire crews from the Lyttelton and Christchurch city stations attended.