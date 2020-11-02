Four injured, one critical after crash in Lyttelton

Park Tce in Lyttelton. Photo: Google

A person has been taken to hospital in a critical condition after a two-car crash in Lyttelton this morning that also injured three others.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Park Tce about 10.15am on Monday.

A St John ambulance spokesman said one person is in a critical condition, while another was moderately injured and two others received minor injuries.

The person in a critical condition has been taken to Christchurch Hospital, he said.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said a person had to be extricated from one of the vehicles after being trapped.

Fire crews from the Lyttelton and Christchurch city stations attended.