Four injured in Prebbleton crash

Four people have been injured, one seriously, in a crash near Christchurch today.

Police said they were called to the two-vehicle crash, at the junction of Longstaffs and Trices Rd in Prebbleton, about midday.

A St John spokeswoman four people were taken to Christchurch Hospital, one with serious injuries and three with moderate injuries.

Motorists were advised to avoid the scene.

The crash comes after one person died in a crash on the West Coast early today, and another was critically injured in a crash near Ashburton.