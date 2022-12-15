Four men with gang links arrested in relation to Christchurch shootings

The Armed Offenders Squad helped execute the search warrants in Christchurch. Photo: George Heard / NZ Herald

Four men with connections to the Tribesmen gang have been arrested after several homes were shot at over the weekend.

Police also confirmed this morning that a number of items were seized after police executed several search warrants across Christchurch on Wednesday.

Police seized several firearms, rounds of ammunition, a large quantity of cash, drugs and drug supply-related items, restricted medicines, and restricted weapons.

Said Detective Senior Sergeant Damon Wells: "We will not tolerate this behaviour, which causes huge distress and has the potential to cause serious harm to members of the public.

Police at a property in Kaiapoi yesterday. Photo: George Heard

Properties in Spreydon, Dallington, and Riccarton were all targeted in the shootings on Friday and Saturday nights, including one that was mistakenly targeted, Wells said.

The four men with gang links have been charged with several offences and other arrests are anticipated.

"Searches are continuing today at an address in Hoon Hay, and further search warrants are likely," Wells said.

“Police are working incredibly hard to hold these people to account."

Police raid a property in Wigram. Photo: George Heard

Wells thanked members of the public for the information the provided to police about the shootings.

If you have information that could help with the investigation, phone the police on 105 or report it anonymously via Crimestoppers - 0800 555 111. If you are in immediate danger call 111.