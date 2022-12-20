Four-vehicle motorway pile-up causes delays for Christchurch motorists

The crash occurred shortly before 7am and blocked the the Barrington St on-ramp. Photo: Waka Kotahi NZTA

A pile-up involving about four vehicles has caused delays for motorists on the Christchurch Southern Motorway this morning.

One person was injured in the crash, which was reported about 7am on Tuesday on the westbound side of the motorway.

At least four vehicles were involved in the pile-up, which blocked the Barrington St on-ramp, a Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency spokesperson said.

“Barrington St onramp motorists are advised to take some extra care with merging traffic and to expect some delays,” the spokesperson said.

Heavy rain has been falling throughout the night in the city.

Three Fire and Emergency NZ crews were called to the crash scene from the Wigram, Christchurch and Spreydon stations.

Traffic control measures were in place until about 7.40am. The scene has now been cleared and "all lanes have been restored",

-Additional reporting Nathan Morton, NZ Herald