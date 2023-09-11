Four youths arrested after overnight crime spree in Christchurch

Four young people have been arrested after shops in Christchurch were broken into overnight.

Police said the alleged offenders were aged between 12 and 14.

The first shop was a vape store on Ilam Rd in Bryndwr, which was broken into around 12.45am.

Just before 2am, a second business was disturbed in Bishopdale - a dairy that had its fog cannon activated and was possibly looted by the offenders, police said.

Then a half hour late,r there was another burglary - this time a liquor store on Marshlands Rd in Shirley.

At about 3am, offenders targeted their final shop of the night, a retailer on Ferry Rd.

Police said this shop was subject to burglary, but it’s unclear if anything was taken from the business.

The four offenders allegedly involved - aged 12, 13 and two 14-year-olds - were found cruising around in a stolen car and arrested by officers.

Charges are being worked through, police said, the offenders will be referred to Youth Aid.

“A member of the public called police to report the youths acting suspiciously which led to the arrests,” a police spokesperson said.

“Police believe there were others involved and working to identify and locate them.”