Fourth person arrested in Christchurch homicide

Christchurch man Kane Alan Wayman. Photo: Supplied

A fourth person has been arrested and charged with murder following the death of Christchurch man Kane Wayman.

Christchurch police today arrested a 31-year-old man who is due to appear in Christchurch District Court tomorrow.

A police spokeswoman said an investigation continues to establish if any other persons are involved.

Meanwhile, two people appeared in Christchurch District Court yesterday, jointly charged, along with "persons unknown", with murdering Wayman.

The pair, a man and woman, both aged 24, appeared in court separately and were granted interim name suppression.

The 24-year-old male accused has been identified on charging documents as a farm hand. The woman is from Christchurch.

A third person, a 41-year-old man, was arrested and charged with murder yesterday as well.

He was arrested in Southland and is due to appear in the Invercargill District Court on Monday.

Police said yesterday scene examinations were continuing at two addresses and the police investigation was ongoing.

It was revealed earlier in the week that police raided a gang headquarters in connection with the death.

Late on Friday morning a number of officers were seen outside Christchurch Hospital's emergency department on Riccarton Ave.

They were overseeing a white Mercedes car with no licence plates.

Members of the public walked past the car as a tow truck winched the vehicle and took it away.

Police confirmed Wayman had been dropped at the hospital with critical injuries and later died.