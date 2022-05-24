Frosty start for Canterbury as winter looms

Temperatures have plummeted overnight with much of the country waking up to a frosty morning.

The coldest temperature of the year so far in New Zealand has reportedly been recorded in Twizel.

The South Island town got as low as -4.9 deg C according to MetService.

Local forecaster Canterbury Weather Updates says it's recorded -5.3 deg C in Twizel, the coldest temperature so far for the year.

MetService says this is likely to be correct but it could not be confirmed.

"We are closing in on winter for sure and last night was just the perfect condition for really cold temperatures," MetService meteorologist Tui McInnes said.

Twizel was not the only place with a frosty start this morning.

The Desert Rd in the central North Island was the second coldest place in the country at 7am. The Wairarapa has also felt the cold with Masterton recording -1.4 deg C.

Christchurch was sitting at -0.8 deg C at 7am and Blenheim 0.2 deg C.

A frosty start to the day for Christchurch. Photo: George Heard

"For much of the country, especially in the Canterbury High Country, it's been really calm. The skies have been clear and we see that with the temperatures."

"Basically the high country as a whole is really nippy. Anywhere inland in the South Island really and many parts of the North Island."

McInnes said motorists should be vigilant this morning, especially on alpine passes.

"Once you get the frost, it can make for slightly treacherous driving conditions."

-By Devon Bolger and Georgia O'Connor-Harding