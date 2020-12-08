Tuesday, 8 December 2020

Funding boost for cutting-edge breast cancer research in Canterbury

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    Photo: File / Getty Images
    Photo: File / Getty Images
    Cutting-edge breast cancer research in Canterbury has received a funding boost.

    It is one of five new research grants Canterbury and West Coast DHBs have snagged from the Health Research Council.

    The largest grant for the DHBs went to Canterbury Health Laboratories anatomical pathologist Dr Gavin Harris, who said the potential is huge.

    His research is focused on developing the cutting-edge practice of computational pathology.

    This involves generating computer algorithms that can be used to analyse digitised glass slides for much quicker, accurate, objective analysis.

    Harris said the method would significantly speed up the time it takes clinicians to review a cancerous breast tissue sample and see how it would respond to different treatments.

    "At the moment it takes one to two hours to manually review a single breast tissue sample and produce a report for clinicians to view.

    "With computational pathology we would expect that that would reduce the time significantly. This would have big implications for how we meet increasing cancer rates with scarce specialist resources."

    This latest grant is the third Harris has received for this work since 2019 and will provide the funding for him to partly step back from his day job and devote more time to his research.

    The West Coast DHB has also received funding for a number of research projects.

     

    NZ Herald

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter