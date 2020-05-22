Friday, 22 May 2020

Gang member pleads guilty over fatal New Brighton hit-and-run

    1. Star News
    2. Christchurch

    Liam Teau Ariki Strickland. Photo: NZ Herald
    Liam Teau Ariki Strickland. Photo: NZ Herald
    Black Power gang member Liam Teau Ariki Strickland plead guilty to manslaughter and reckless driving after killing an innocent pedestrian in a hit-and-run in New Brighton last year.

    Strickland was arrested on August 16 after a police manhunt. He struck and killed Dean Amies, 48, while fleeing a police vehicle on Shaw Ave on August 7.

    He appeared by video-link before Justice Cameron Mander in the High Court at Christchurch on Friday.

    The victim's sister, Carla Amies, has previously remembered the father of four, who had close ties to the homeless community in New Brighton, as a “beautiful man”.

    “They’ve taken away our brother who we love very, very much and he was so important to us,” she said.

    Strickland showed little emotion as he entered guilty pleas to charges including manslaughter, reckless driving, failing to stop for police, and injuring a police officer with a vehicle.

    He will be sentenced on June 30.

     

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter