Gang member pleads guilty over fatal New Brighton hit-and-run

Liam Teau Ariki Strickland. Photo: NZ Herald

Black Power gang member Liam Teau Ariki Strickland plead guilty to manslaughter and reckless driving after killing an innocent pedestrian in a hit-and-run in New Brighton last year.

Strickland was arrested on August 16 after a police manhunt. He struck and killed Dean Amies, 48, while fleeing a police vehicle on Shaw Ave on August 7.

He appeared by video-link before Justice Cameron Mander in the High Court at Christchurch on Friday.

The victim's sister, Carla Amies, has previously remembered the father of four, who had close ties to the homeless community in New Brighton, as a “beautiful man”.

“They’ve taken away our brother who we love very, very much and he was so important to us,” she said.

Strickland showed little emotion as he entered guilty pleas to charges including manslaughter, reckless driving, failing to stop for police, and injuring a police officer with a vehicle.

He will be sentenced on June 30.