'Gardener's Cottage' given away in prize draw

The heritage-style cottage was won by a man who is currently building a home with the company, after his number was drawn during a prize reveal on Monday.
Brooksfield managing director Vinny Holloway enlisted a police officer to select the winning entry from customers who purchased a Brooksfield home between November 2024 and the end of last year.
The one-bedroom, two-storey “Gardener’s Cottage” on Colombo St features the colonial weatherboard style typical of Brooksfield homes and sits within a central-city development of eight townhouses.
Holloway said he gave the winner a tour of the property earlier this week and described him as feeling “overwhelmed”.
The cottage includes a verandah, white picket fence and a small garden.
The giveaway is the latest in a series of attention-grabbing campaigns by the developer.
In 2022, amid a slowing housing market, Brooksfield offered to pay a year’s mortgage for the first customer who moved to Christchurch and bought one of its townhouses.
Brooksfield has now built more than 600 homes nationwide.
-Allied Media