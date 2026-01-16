'Gardener's Cottage' given away in prize draw

​The Brooksfield cottage on Colombo St was given away to a customer for free. Photo: Brooksfield Homes

Christchurch developer Brooksfield Homes has made a homeowner out of one of its own customers, giving away a free house worth $599,000.

The heritage-style cottage was won by a man who is currently building a home with the company, after his number was drawn during a prize reveal on Monday.

Brooksfield managing director Vinny Holloway enlisted a police officer to select the winning entry from customers who purchased a Brooksfield home between November 2024 and the end of last year.

The one-bedroom, two-storey “Gardener’s Cottage” on Colombo St features the colonial weatherboard style typical of Brooksfield homes and sits within a central-city development of eight townhouses.

Holloway said he gave the winner a tour of the property earlier this week and described him as feeling “overwhelmed”.

The cottage includes a verandah, white picket fence and a small garden.

The giveaway is the latest in a series of attention-grabbing campaigns by the developer.

In 2022, amid a slowing housing market, Brooksfield offered to pay a year’s mortgage for the first customer who moved to Christchurch and bought one of its townhouses.

Brooksfield has now built more than 600 homes nationwide.

-Allied Media