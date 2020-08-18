Gasfitter charged in relation to house explosion named

The burning remains of the Marble Court house. Photo: James Looyer

A gasfitter charged after allegedly carrying out work at a Christchurch home a day before it exploded last year has been named.

Stuff has named the man charged by WorkSafe under the Gas Act 1992 as Gregory John Smith, owner of Christchurch firm, Gas Unlimited.

The Northwood house at 9 Marble Court was completely destroyed in the explosion on July 19, 2019.

Several homes in the subdivision were damaged when the sudden blast obliterated the Marble Court home, sending chunks of roof tiles and other debris over the neighbourhood.

One man was rushed to Christchurch Hospital where he was placed on life support. Five others were also taken to hospital.

Neighbours and passers-by pulled stunned survivors from the burning debris and were amazed nobody was instantly killed.

Charges have been filed by WorkSafe under the Gas Act against two defendants - including a company.

Smith is scheduled to appear in the Christchurch District Court on September 8.