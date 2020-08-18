Tuesday, 18 August 2020

Gasfitter charged in relation to house explosion named

    1. Star News
    2. Christchurch

    The burning remains of the Marble Court house. Photo: James Looyer
    The burning remains of the Marble Court house. Photo: James Looyer
    A gasfitter charged after allegedly carrying out work at a Christchurch home a day before it exploded last year has been named. 

    Stuff has named the man charged by WorkSafe under the Gas Act 1992 as Gregory John Smith, owner of Christchurch firm, Gas Unlimited.

    The Northwood house at 9 Marble Court was completely destroyed in the explosion on July 19, 2019.

    Several homes in the subdivision were damaged when the sudden blast obliterated the Marble Court home, sending chunks of roof tiles and other debris over the neighbourhood.

    One man was rushed to Christchurch Hospital where he was placed on life support. Five others were also taken to hospital.

    Neighbours and passers-by pulled stunned survivors from the burning debris and were amazed nobody was instantly killed.

    Charges have been filed by WorkSafe under the Gas Act against two defendants - including a company.

    Smith is scheduled to appear in the Christchurch District Court on September 8.

     

     

     

     

    suv-updated-banner.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter