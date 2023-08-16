Give back to nature this Conservation Week

There’s plenty of opportunities to take action for nature this Conservation Week.

The annual celebration will run from 14 to 20 August, with several events across Ōtautahi Christchurch to get involved with.

Head of Parks Andrew Rutledge says Conservation Week is a great time to join with the local community and give back to the environment. “With four quite different planting day events happening throughout the week, you could be planting from the mountains to the sea.

“It’s a great chance for Cantabrians to explore the nature right on their doorstep.”

Work together with park rangers to plant up the Ōtākaro Avon River Corridor in two different spots in the coming week.

Help nature along to create a thriving wetland at Waikakariki Horseshoe Lake on Wednesday 16 August, and join with Conservation Volunteers New Zealand for a new restoration project at Amelia Rogers Reserve on Sunday 20 August.

Take part in Trees for Canterbury’s Southshore Planting Day on Saturday 19 August. Head along to Southshore Reserve from 10am to 12pm and support the organisation’s goal of planting two million trees in Canterbury.

Join Christchurch City Council rangers in conjunction with the Wairewa Rūnanga to maintain native forest across the unique and stunning Banks Peninsula at the Hilltop Planting Day. Help local plants and wildlife flourish at a habitat restoration planting day at Harmans Park from 10am on Sunday 20 August.

“Volunteers are vital in the restoration and maintenance of green spaces throughout the city and Banks Peninsula,” says Mr Rutledge.

“We’re grateful for the time dedicated to keep our environment growing and flourishing, and these planting days are the perfect opportunity for the wider community to get involved.”