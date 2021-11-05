Glitch frustrates Christchurch bus passengers, leaves commuters stranded

Passengers boarding the Hornby bus. Photo: John Cosgrove

Christchurch’s Metro bus system has had a technological upgrade - but the new service is driving some passengers around the bend.

The new $4 million Metro Go initiative has taken six months to install and incorporates satellite-fed data to provide up-to-the-minute, real-time information for commuters.

But a number of glitches have left some travellers frustrated, with buses driving straight through the bus exchange without picking up passengers. Others have missed their service because of incorrect information.

Several commuters at the bus interchange expressed their annoyance at having their travel plans disrupted by what a Metro staff member described as “teething problems”.

These problems stem from the new satellite-fed system failing to track some buses with GPS, resulting in “incorrect identification at the interchange”.

The GPS-enabled timetable advertises the #5 Hornby is 1min away at the Christchurch City Bus interchange. Photo: John Cosgrove

One such incident left scores of potential passengers bemused last week when their bus to New Brighton entered the bus exchange compound before driving straight through on its journey to the coastwithout stopping.

Others have complained about inaccurate information being shown on the notice boards telling waiting commuters their bus had departed before it had even arrived.

Frequent bus user John Rodgers said he found out about this issue the hard way.

“I arrived at the exchange and the sign said that my bus had gone, so I started walking home,” he said.

“But a few minutes later, it actually drove past me. It had been at in the station all that time. I could have caught it. It is frustrating.”

Rodgers said he now finds himself running across the station each time to double-check, as he no longer trusts the information he is given.

“I think they should have a separate screen showing which buses are docked and where. It would prevent a lot of confusion.”

Environment Canterbury declined to answer whether the new technology was suffering “teething problems” but public transport manager Jeremy Dickson said the project was to replace the previous system, which was 20 years old and end-of-life.

The total cost for the new system includes upgrades to on-bus equipment, on-street infrastructure and online journey tools, with the aim of attracting more passengers to the city’s public transport network.

- By Andy Brew