Gone by morning: Christchurch mayor on Cranmer Square protest deadline

The anti-mandate protesters have reportedly agreed to vacate Cranmer Square by Thursday. Photo: Star Media

The anti-mandate protestors in Christchurch's Cranmer Square have reportedly agreed to leave by Wednesday night.

Lianne Dalziel said police and council staff had been working with the protesters, who have indicated they are willing to leave peacefully.

"We are expecting them all to leave by the end of tonight. When people wake up on Thursday morning we are expecting the site to be clear," she told RNZ.

If they did not leave, further steps would be taken and they would be made to leave, she said.

Dalziel spoke to RNZ's Corin Dann about the visit:

A large number of protesters, as well as tents and portaloos, have been at the square since February 14.

A spokesperson for the Christchurch City Council said staff, supported by police, visited the square on Tuesday morning to provide the protesters with written information about the need to remove the structures erected on the park.

"The group responded positively about their willingness to take down the structures by their publicly stated timeframe of Wednesday evening."

Earlier the council said they had engaged with the protesters and provided them with a copy of the Parks and Reserves Bylaw 2016.

Cranmer Square is considered a reserve, and under section 11 of the bylaw no one can camp in a reserve.

A number of the protesters spoken to since they set up said they were there in support of the Wellington protest, initially saying they would not leave until the mandates were dropped.

In the early days of the Christchurch protest, city councillor Jake McLellan vented his frustration on Facebook.

-By Devon Bolger