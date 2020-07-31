Got some rubbish ideas?: Share them with the city council

Photo: Newsline / CCC

Christchurch City Council is calling for residents ideas on how it could reduce the city's rubbish and manage waste more sustainably.

The council is seeking public input into its draft Waste Management and Minimisation Plan 2020, which sets out how it plans to manage and minimise waste in the future.

More than 200,000 tonnes of waste is sent to landfill each year in Christchurch - the equivalent of 538kg per person.

Another 115,000 tonnes is processed through recycling and organics processing (composting) facilities.

The draft plan outlines the goals of reducing reliance on landfill, increasing opportunities to re-use materials, and working towards a vision of zero waste and circular economy, said council head of three waters and waste Helen Beaumont.

"The draft plan takes into account recent import restrictions in international recycling markets and Christchurch’s current reliance on overseas processing of our recycling products.

"It makes it clear that council will need to work more closely with businesses, industry and central Government to support waste diversion and develop innovative local solutions for resource recovery.

"We know there will be people in the community who have ideas about how we can achieve our zero waste goal.

"We want to hear those ideas and get ... communities’ feedback on how we should tackle waste," Beaumont said.

The public consultation period on the draft plan closes today.

The council will hold hearings to consider the submissions received, before it finalises the plan later this year.

Have your say on reducing the city's rubbish and manage waste here.