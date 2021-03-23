Governors Bay teen loses 36cm of hair to support cancer charity

Kate Presswood. Photo: Supplied

Governors Bay 14-year-old Kate Presswood has lost 36cm of her hair for cancer.

Last Saturday, as part of the nationwide Shave for a Cure, Kate donated her locks to Freedom Hair, a charity that creates wigs for those who have lost their hair as a side effect from cancer treatment including chemotherapy.

Kate also decided to raise money for Anne Bay who has been diagnosed with breast cancer and brain cancer within the last five years. Her mother works with Anne’s mother.

Said Kate: “Can you imagine what it would be like to be diagnosed with terminal cancer with a young family? Neither can I.

“For a while I have been wanting to cut most of my hair off and I thought it would be a great idea to cut it for Anne.”

Kate Presswood with a bag of her hair after she parted with it to donate to Freedom Hair. Photo: Supplied

Anne is the mother of three children, all under the age of six, and every day she tries her utmost to heal and survive.

Kate said she could not imagine what it would be like to loose someone so important to her at such a young age.

She has already raised $750 for Anne’s recovery.

You can donate to Kate’s fundraiser for Anne at her Givealittle page.

Alongside donating the wig to Freedom Hair, the organisation in turn then donated money to the Child Cancer Foundation, a charity of Kate’s choosing.