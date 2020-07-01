Govt funding boost for Chch Coastal Pathway

Te Ara Ihutai Christchurch Coastal Pathway. Photo: Newsline / CCC

A $15.8 million project to finish the Christchurch Coastal Pathway will be funded by the Government to stimulate the economy and create jobs.

Infrastructure Minister Shane Jones announced the funding on Wednesday to complete the final stage around Moncks Bay between Redcliffs and Shag Rock.

The complete 6.5km shared pathway will run from Ferrymead Bridge to Scarborough.

The Christchurch Coastal Pathway Group submitted the project for funding consideration under the Government initiative to kick-start the post-lockdown economy.

Group chairperson Hanno Sander said “we're excited about today's funding announcement that will give us the opportunity to create a safe and beautiful connection between communities".

“The complete pathway will be a stunning asset for Christchurch people to use and enjoy and will be a major draw card for visitors to the region.

"This will be a great asset and attraction for all of Christchurch.”

Christchurch city councillor Sara Templeton said the pathway “is a vital link, connecting our Coastal Bays communities, and it's fantastic that this community-led project will be able to be built much earlier than the Council had planned”.

“Full credit goes to Tim Lindley and the Christchurch Coastal Pathway Group for putting together such a compelling case for the funding,” Templeton said.

Construction work is expected to start in six months.

Detailed design and consenting work will continue around the Moncks Bay stretch.