Govt funding cut forces council to cancel cycleway projects

Christchurch City Council will be forced to can some of its cycleway and roading projects.

The city council applied for 90 per cent funding from the former Government’s Climate Change Emergency Fund for 10 projects worth $26 million.

But in December, Transport Minister Simeon Brown sent a letter to councils advising any work without a contract would no longer receive funding.

Councillors will now consider a report at the upcoming finance and performance committee meeting to reshuffle and re-programme some projects.

The report recommends work stop on the Westmorland, Te Aratai and Little River Cycle Connections, as well as the improving Bromley roads package.

“We know this will be disappointing for some communities who had expected these upgrades would be going ahead. Our aim has always been to deliver more at a lower cost to ratepayers,” council head of transport Lynette Ellis says.

“Transport Choices projects that will be delayed will be considered for inclusion in future Annual Plans or when funding becomes available in the current programme.”

The report also recommends that work restarts on projects that were previously deferred to accommodate the Transport Choices work.

This would include the Ferry Rd active transport improvements, Condell Ave renewal, Glandovey Rd west and Idris Rd active transport improvements, Burwood Rd and Mairehau Rd intersection improvement, Uni-Cycle cycle connection, the Ōtākaro Avon Major Cycleway section one and Gardiners Rd shared path.

Work will continue on Transport Choices projects which have a contract or are able to be accommodated within existing programmes - such as school safety Linwood, Linwood bus stops and Slow Speed Neighbourhood Linwood programmes, as well as the Little River Cycle Connection at Ngā Puna Wai.

The Richmond greenway and Linwood road improvements will go back to the community boards to be prioritised using other funding, while work on the Linwood Village Streetscape Enhancements is already under way following a Notice of Motion passed by councillors late last year.

If councillors approve the recommendations in the report, there will be no impact on rates, Ellis said.