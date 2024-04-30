Tuesday, 30 April 2024

Govt official allegedly found with mosque attack footage

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    Al Noor mosque in Deans Avenue. Photo: Geoff Sloan/Star News
    Al Noor mosque in Deans Avenue. Photo: Geoff Sloan/Star News
    A government official has allegedly been found with footage of the Christchurch mosque murders.

    The defendant, aged in his 30s, appeared in the Dunedin District Court this morning on a charge of possessing an objectionable publication.

    Court documents said the man had three video copies of "a livestream of the murder of multiple victims at the Deans Avenue mosque".

    The charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years' imprisonment.

    The defendant was also charged with making an intimate visual recording of an unnamed victim in August 2022.

    Granted granted interim name and occupation suppression, the man was represented by counsel Anne Stevens, KC.

    He was granted bail and remanded by Judge Jim Large to appear again in court on May 16.

    Fifty-one people died as a result of the attacks by a terrorist at Al Noor mosque in Deans Ave and one in Linwood on March 15 in 2019.

     

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter