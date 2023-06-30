Grab a deal and win a prize at the Home and Leisure Show

Thousands of Cantabrians are set to take the opportunity to look for products and services to improve their homes and lifestyles.

The 24th The Star Home and Leisure Show kicked off at the Christchurch Arena in Addington today, showcasing the latest products, gadgets and services from more than a hundred exhibitors.

Event organiser Steve McCaughan said there's a lot to see at show, which is open from 10am-4pm today, Saturday and Sunday.

"We've got taste zones, where you can explore tastings, we've got eco zones, where you can get eco ideas for your home with solar panels and so on.

"We've also got leisure zones, we've got landscaping zones, we've got outdoor zones.

"You're going to come along today, and see ideas you've never seen before.

There's also a range of free seminars across the weekend, along with free samples, tastings and prizes on offer.

Sunday's session will also feature a live tiny-house auction. McCaughan believes the Home and Leisure Show will be a timely boost for the Canterbury economy.

"We've seen such a huge demand from exhibitors to be here this year. They can see that opportunity to get their ideas across."

Present this pass or save it on your phone to get free entry for two or grab one out of The Star , or download it from the starhomeshow.kiwi . Otherwise tickets are $8 at the door.

- Geoff Sloan, Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air