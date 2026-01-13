'Great concerns' for woman last seen in Chch's Hereford St

Terri Baker. Photo: Supplied / Police

Christchurch police are appealing for the public's help to find a missing woman.

Terri Baker, 32, was last seen leaving an address in the city's Hereford St at about 4.30am today.

She was reported missing at about 11am.

In a social media post, police said they and Terri's family had "great concerns for her welfare and would like to find her as soon as possible".

Police urged anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact police on 111 and reference file number 260113/7499.

- Allied Media