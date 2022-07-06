'Great weekend' at 'inspirational' Star Home and Leisure Show

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
There were plenty of bargains to be found during the popular three-day expo to showcase the latest products, gadgets, and services from local companies.
More than 100 exhibitors were at Christchurch Arena in Addington with products covering everything from campervans and cooking to spas, gardening tools and building equipment.
Business owners and experts were on hand to give people advice about the products and services.
"There were heaps of things for attendees to see and do. Lots of inspirational ideas. It was just a great, great weekend."
Otago gets it's turn soon with the Dunedin Home and Leisure Show returning to Forsyth Barr Stadium from November 5-6.
- By Geoff Sloan
- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air