'Great weekend' at 'inspirational' Star Home and Leisure Show

Thousands of Cantabrians made their way to the 23rd annual Star Home and Leisure Show at the weekend.

There were plenty of bargains to be found during the popular three-day expo to showcase the latest products, gadgets, and services from local companies.

More than 100 exhibitors were at Christchurch Arena in Addington with products covering everything from campervans and cooking to spas, gardening tools and building equipment.

Business owners and experts were on hand to give people advice about the products and services.

Thousands of people visited the Star Home and Leisure Show over the weekend. Photo: Star News

Event manager Lisa Lynch said there was a great vibe at the show.

"There were heaps of things for attendees to see and do. Lots of inspirational ideas. It was just a great, great weekend."

Otago gets it's turn soon with the Dunedin Home and Leisure Show returning to Forsyth Barr Stadium from November 5-6.

- By Geoff Sloan

- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air