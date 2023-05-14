Greater Christchurch plan to go out for public consultation

The draft Greater Christchurch Spatial Plan aims to ensure future developments provide more affordable housing and fewer emissions. Photo: RNZ (file)

A draft plan for Greater Christchurch's future growth will go out for public consultation next month.

The draft plan was developed by the Whakawhanake Kāinga Komiti (Urban Growth Partnership for Greater Christchurch), following feedback from more than 7000 residents.

Christchurch City Council said Greater Christchurch had seen rapid growth over the past 15 years, and its population was expected to double within the next 60 years.

The draft Greater Christchurch Spatial Plan aimed to ensure future development provided more affordable housing and fewer emissions.

Housing Minister Megan Woods, who is a member of Whakawhanake Kāinga Komiti, said the draft Spatial Plan was focused on improving the well-being of present and future communities.

"It includes a clear pathway to create more prosperous, well-functioning urban environments for Greater Christchurch and it helps us improve housing supply and build greater resilience in the context of a changing climate," Woods said.

The plan will be up for public submissions between mid-June and mid-July.