Tuesday, 2 November 2021

Greenpeace launches new drinking water test

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    A new mail-in service to test Canterbury's drinking water for nitrate contamination was launched yesterday.

    During winter this year, Greenpeace ran several testing days in communities across Canterbury and Southland, testing more than 400 bore-sourced drinking water samples for nitrate contamination. 

    Testing found high levels of nitrate in peoples drinking water in areas affected by intensive dairying.

    With Covid restrictions making in-person testing difficult, Greenpeace is now offering to test water samples via a mail-in service.

    Greenpeace Aotearoa senior campaigner spoke to RNZ about how the service will operate: 

    RNZ

