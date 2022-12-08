Grocery grab generosity pays it forward - twice

Two charities in Diamond Harbour have benefited instead of one through the combined generosity of the owners of Four Square Diamond Harbour and the winner of their recent 60 Second Grocery Grab raffle.

The store, run by James Grant and Laura Palmer, has raised more than $3000 from the raffle to help pay for a new wing at the Diamond Harbour Medical Centre.

The first prize was the opportunity to grab as many groceries as you could in 60 seconds.

Winner Edgar Moore phoned Grant after the draw.

“He asked me if there was a worthy cause he could donate the prize to,” said Grant.

“I suggested Harbour House Church because I know they provide food parcels for the community.”

Two charities have benefited from Four Square Diamond Harbour’s recent grocery grab raffle. Photo: Supplied

So, thanks to Moore’s generosity, church member Roly Steedman ended up doing the grab on behalf of Harbour House with the event streamed on Facebook.

Steedman visited the store the day before the grab, then spent another 15 minutes on the day working out a strategy.

He then set about filling his trolley with $600 worth of groceries in just 60 seconds, all to go into Christmas hampers for needy families.

He did very well by focusing mainly on canned goodd and items with a long shelf life, Grant said.

-By Tony Simons