Group of Scarborough toughies loving the cold

Lesley Murdoch : Getty Images

Double Olympian and prominent broadcaster Lesley Murdoch is one of a dedicated group of locals from the Sumner area near Christchurch who thrive in the cold.

7 o’clock every morning these folk, primarily women, sing the praises of dipping and squatting in a frigid sea.

While many struggle to understand why, the group sings the praises of social interaction, spiritual cleansing and liberation as a reason for their addictive aberration of plunging their bits into the freezing ocean.

They call themselves the Scarborough Dippers and claim their moods are dramatically improved and their days uplifted, by what most probably see as an anomaly !

Good luck to them.