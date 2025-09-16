Halswell School pupil hit by truck

A Halswell School pupil was taken to Christchurch Hospital after being struck by a truck on their way to school.

Halswell School - Te Kura o Te Tauawa told The Press the injured child was a pupil at the school.

The school could not provide any further details about the incident, which took place near the Sparks and Halswell Rds intersection on Monday morning.

Emergency services were called to the intersection about 8.20am.

Fire and Emergency NZ crews from the Wigram and Spreydon stations helped keep the scene safe.

Hato Hone St John sent an ambulance and rapid response vehicle.

It assessed two patients at the scene. The child was taken to Christchurch Hospital in a moderate condition.

Police reported one of the patients had a leg injury.