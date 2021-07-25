Hang glider crashes near Taylors Mistake, Christchurch

A hang glider has crashed on the coast of Christchurch, near Te Onepoto/Taylors Mistake.

Police were called at 12.38pm and had arrived just before 1pm, a police spokeswoman said.

She could not confirm whether the glider had crashed into the sea or on land.

The person was alive and being treated by paramedics on the beach, she said.

Fire and Emergency is also at the scene, and a helicopter and the ambulance service have been dispatched.