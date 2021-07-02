Hardy dippers make early morning plunge for Wet July challenge

The Scarborough Dippers will brave the elements throughout July. Photo: Supplied

The Scarborough Dippers have launched their annual Wet July challenge - and this year their chilly endeavours will be raising money for local community projects.

This will be the fifth year the group has undertaken Wet July, where members pledge to get into the sea every day throughout the month of July wearing just togs and a smile, irrespective of the weather – provided conditions allow this to be done safely.

Founding member Kerry Newton said the Scarborough Dippers has grown over five years, having started off with just four keen dippers.

Photo: Supplied

More than 40 people are gathering for the group’s dips and she is expecting around 20 people to commit to Wet July, although typically many more join in over the weekends.

“There has been a growing interest in wild swimming and the health and well-being benefits of cold-water swimming, which the regulars can certainly attest to,” she said.

“This is reflected in the growing number of people of all ages who are now joining us on a daily or weekly basis.”

Last July, the Scarborough Dippers raised more than $6000 which was split between the Sumner and Taylors Mistake Surf Lifesaving clubs.

This year, the group has chosen to support community projects which include the upgrade of Sumner Kindergarten’s playground and the surfboard library based at The Goat Shed. Others are yet to be confirmed.

Said Newton: “It is important for us to support our local community. Most of us are from the Sumner, Taylors Mistake, Redcliffs and Mt Pleasant so it makes sense that we raise money to support the community that supports us.”

•More information about Wet July can be found on the Scarborough Dippers' Facebook page.