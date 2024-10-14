Harsher penalties coming for people who target taxi drivers - transport minister

The Transport Minister says he is appalled by the stabbing of a taxi driver in Christchurch.

Simeon Brown.

It's thought the driver, who was taken to hospital with critical injuries after the alleged incident on Thursday night, was likely an independent operator.

A 46-year-old woman was arrested at a nearby hotel and was charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. She appeared in the Christchurch District Court on Friday.

The Small Passenger Service Association said independent operators are at the highest risk of violent attacks because they do not have any backup.

The association wants to see security cameras in all small passenger vehicles in a bid to prevent incidents.

Minister for Transport Simeon Brown said taxi drivers and public transport workers should be able to go about their jobs without fear of violence.

He said proposed changes to legislation would lead to harsher penalties for those who target taxi and bus drivers.

"I recently announced, alongside Minister of Justice Paul Goldsmith that the Government will make changes to the Sentencing Act.

"This will include introducing new aggravating factors at sentencing for offences against sole charge and public transport workers, which includes both taxi and bus drivers.

"These new aggravating factors will send a clear message that there will be tougher consequences for offenders."

The driver went to a fast food restaurant on Memorial Ave to find help after being stabbed several times. Photo: chrislynchmedia.com

The driver went to a fast food restaurant on Memorial Ave near Spitfire Square about 10.30pm on Thursday to find help after being stabbed several times.

The restaurant owner said staff administered first aid until emergency services arrived.

Detective Senior Sergeant Colin Baillie said police are not seeking anyone else in relation to the incident. He did not believe there was an ongoing risk to the public.

Legislation introduced in 2011 required cameras to be installed in all taxis, following the murders of two taxi drivers in Auckland and Christchurch.