Have the hot pools made a splash for New Brighton businesses?

New Brighton’s He Puna Taimoana hot pools have proved to be an asset to the area. Photo: Christchurch City Council

He Puna Taimoana hot pools were introduced as part of the New Brighton Regeneration Project to attract more visitors to the area.

But, while business owners welcomed new customers when the pools first opened, Covid has made it difficult to see the true impact.

Karma Free Cafe owner Vanda Chandran said before the traffic light system, the hot pools were bringing more business to the area and her cafe.

“We had people coming in after the hot pools and getting food, or before the pools,” she said.

“It’s been good for bringing people in as well as [for] the locals. It’s definitely positive for New Brighton.”

However, The Burger Joint owner Caroline Riley said while the hot pools brought some new business, it wasn’t the main source.

Photo: Supplied

Riley said most of her business was due to the growing number of young families moving into New Brighton, discovering what’s happening in their local area.

“We’ve always been supported really well by our local community,” she said.

“We’ve still seen a steady increase in the business but not fully as a result of the hot pools, but I would definitely attribute some of it to it.”

The hot pools recently experienced its second summer season and management said it was a great success.

He Puna Taimoana manager Merryn Skipper said the pools were especially popular over the holiday period, attracting guests from across the city and the country.

“Cantabrians have brought a lot of Christmas cheer to our seaside facility with an increase of guests visiting in December from the same time last year,” she said.

In spite of being shut for a month in August and September with lockdown and maintenance, the pools saw more than 10,000 guests over the Christmas and New Year holiday period.

At the same time, they welcomed 55,000 guests to New Brighton in the first six months of the financial year.

Celeste Donovan.

“We really appreciate the continued strong local community support,” Skipper said. “Cantabrians are bringing friends and family to the hot pools when they visit Christchurch.”

Coastal Ward councillor Celeste Donovan said there is “no doubt” the hot pools have had a positive impact on New Brighton and the Coastal Ward as a whole.

“It has lifted the confidence of residents by having a world-class facility right on our back door,” she said.

“We know that electronic spending in New Brighton has increased since the hot pools opened.”