Have you considered fostering a kitten?

    SPCA Christchurch needs your help.

    The SPCA Christchurch Centre has appealed to animal lovers in the city to consider fostering a kitten over summer.

    "Do you want to give the most vulnerable animals a second chance? If you can commit to fostering kittens over the summer months, why not join our amazing team of neonate foster parents?

    "The SPCA is bracing for one of its busiest seasons ever… we can’t look after these little ones without you."

    While kitten season usually runs from the start of summer through to April, the expected lull over winter did not happen this year. As a result, SPCA centres across New Zealand have seen an influx of kittens. And the upcoming season is expected to be one of the busiest ever.

    Caring for neonate kittens can be demanding, but is also a very rewarding experience. If you're interested, check out the video above and apply to foster a kitten at www.spca.nz/foster.

     

